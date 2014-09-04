SINGAPORE, Sep 4 (IFR) - Newly priced issues firmed in
secondary trading today as investors embraced risk despite a
bearish tone in regional equity markets.
Stocks in Japan and Australia ended 0.3% and 0.4% lower
while Hong Kong stocks were ending slightly down. China stocks
were rising 0.8%, supported by a strong bid for property shares
after the government relaxed rules to allow listed developers to
sell medium-term notes.
With no bearish headlines, Asian credit spreads pulled in
sharply by 2bp to 89bp/91bp. Spreads have narrowed 7bp
throughout the week.
The positive sentiment spilled into cash bonds, with much
attention focused on issues sold this week.
Spreads on the newest bond, Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (Macau)'s Basel III-compliant Tier 2 issue narrowed
10bp to 215bp over US Treasuries from a reoffer spread of 225bp.
Haitong International's new 2019 bond, also sold yesterday
with a spread of 255bp, traded as tight as 241bp this morning
before settling at 245bp/244bp in the afternoon.
"There are plenty of supplies expected in the pipeline so
you would expect some pressure on pricing, but all the new bonds
offered little new issue concession or priced inside their
curve, and despite all that, they are all doing well," said one
Singapore-based trader.
"That shows that there is just so much liquidity in the
market that technicals are overweighing fundamentals."
A case in hand was Korea Development Bank's new 5.5-year
bond, which two days ago priced inside its own yield curve at a
spread of 82.5bp. The bonds widened as much as 8bp yesterday,
but bounced back today to 86bp/83bp.
"It's just so tightly priced when it should be 10bp wider on
a fair value basis," said the trader.
Other new issues were holding up. Indonesia's 2024 sukuk
continued to find bidding interest with the bonds quoted at
100.75, up from yesterday's 100.50 levels.
China Taiping's perpetual bonds were still hovering around
yesterday's levels of 101.00 although there is little two-way
flow in the paper.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com