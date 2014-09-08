SINGAPORE, Sept 8 (IFR) - Secondary trading was muted in Asian markets today as China and South Korea were closed and Hong Kong will be off tomorrow.

"Nothing much is going on as many traders and investors are off on holiday, we are just looking at the potential new offerings today," a Singapore-based trader said.

Two Indonesia companies announced roadshow schedules this morning for inaugural offerings. State-owned Pelabuhan Indonesia III, or Pelindo III, will meet global investors over the next week and a half for a 144A/Reg S offering.

Motorcycle distributor Mitra Pinasthika Mustika will hold meetings in Hong Kong, Singapore and London this week for a 5-year non-call 3 Reg S deal with a size of USD200m.

There is minimal impact on the existing Indonesian bonds, the trader said. "Since both names are new, investors are likely to invest new money."

The Republic of Indonesia's sukuk sold last week was indicated stable at around 100.75. Perusahaan Gas Negara's 2024s were quoted at 103/103.875 today.

Indonesian sovereign paper was about 1bp tighter across the curve.

Elsewhere, new issues were largely stable. China Taiping's recent perpetual was indicated at 100.85/101 and Haitong International's 2019s were at 242bp/231bp over Treasuries.

West China Cement, which rose to 100.5/101 on Friday, was marked down at around 100.2 today.

Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com