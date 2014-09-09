SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (IFR) - The mid-Autumn festival holiday in Hong Kong calmed Asian credit markets today.

Traders said they only saw two small trades for the day, and with no other quotes from brokers, the two trades shifted the market about 1bp wider. Cash bonds were unchanged across the board.

"It is so super-quiet that there is nothing to report in the IG space," said a Singapore-based trader. "I would say nominally the IG credits are about 1bp wider, in line with the credit spreads."

The iTraxx Asia IG index pushed out about 1bp earlier in the day but was narrowing in late afternoon sessions.

In the high-yield sector, some retail enquiries were heard in limited two-way flow that was skewed to more selling interest.

"There is a bit of profit-taking over the last two days," said a high-yield credit trader. "I think investors are beginning to position themselves ahead of the expected supplies of AT1 paper from the Chinese banks. There is no major movement yet, just some people clearing room for the upcoming bank paper."

The credit markets will be watching demand for the two Indonesian names, which had announced roadshows this week. While traders think that Pelindo will sell as a quasi-sovereign name, private company Mitra Pinasthika Mustika may face a bigger challenge.

"Demand for dealership companies is not strong but given the market appetite is still healthy for Indonesian names, Mitra may just cross the line if it sells the bonds cheaply," said the HY trader.

kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com