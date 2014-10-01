SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (IFR) - Asian markets were generally flat
on low liquidity. Traders said the market was dead, with Hong
Kong out for a public holiday for the next two days and China
off for Golden Week.
"A lot of clients don't want to trade on a day with such low
liquidity," said one trader. Investment-grade CDS was around
1bp-2bp tighter on minimal volumes, but high-yield was
unchanged, which at least put a halt to the recent sell-off in
that sector.
Another trader saw selling of Chinese corporate bonds and
demand for Indian corporate paper from real money clients, but
in small sizes.
Market participants will have to wait until Friday to see
whether S&P's downgrade last night of half of the Basel III bank
capital in Asia on new methodology has any impact on yields.
With a dearth of liquidity, there was no price action in the
affected bank capital, and many thought the rating action an
irrelevance anyway.
"They change their methodology every 12 months," said one
DCM banker. "It's not really much of an issue unless it drops
someone out of investment grade."
The rating agency now deducts an additional notch for Basel
III Tier 1 capital instruments for Asia-Pacific banks because it
believes that there is greater potential for issuers to miss
coupon payments when they need to maintain regulatory capital
conservation buffers under Basel III.
Daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com