SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (IFR) - With Greater China and India out today, there was little movement in secondary, but some recent issues widened after the recent weakness in emerging markets debt.

RHB Bank's USD300m 5-year Reg S senior bonds, which printed on Tuesday, were quoted at 134bp/130bp, slightly wider than the 130bp spread at which they priced. Bank of Communications' USD1.2bn Tier 2 2019s look to have pushed too hard on pricing, and were nearly 20bp wider than the original terms at 307bp/299bp today.

Hana Bank's USD300m Tier 2 2024 bonds, on the other hand, had tightened from the T+195bp pricing to 181bp/176bp today.

In high yield, Pelindo's 2024s had fallen to 99.375/99.875, but the Republic of Indonesia's 2044s were well bid at 118.25/118.625. Bondholders evidently still have some concerns over Berau Coal Energy's refinancing plans, with its 2015s trading at 79.5/81.5 today. Chinese developer Country Garden's 2021s were also underwater, at 98.63/99.13.

In equities, the Nikkei was down 2.6% and the Australia All Ordinaries down 0.7%.

MANDATES

Woori Bank has selected Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and Standard Chartered for a senior unsecured bond offering in US dollars.

The size is expected to be around USD300m.

The Korean bank is also mulling a deal for Additional Tier 1 bonds.

Meanwhile, Korea Exchange Bank has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole, HSBC and Standard Chartered for Basel III Tier 2 bonds. Indonesian telecommunication towers operator Solusi Tunas Pratama (STP) has mandated banks for a potential US dollar offering, according to two market sources.

The four banks are BNP Paribas, ING, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank, they said. The deal is likely to hit the market shortly.

Korea Development Bank has selected Citigroup, Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ, Nomura and SMBC as bookrunners for a Samurai bond.

The deal is expected to launch this month.

KDB's deal is expected to be followed in Samurai by Shinhan Bank and Export-Import Bank of Korea.

The last time KDB launched a public bond offering in the international bond markets was last month.

Toll road concessionaire Kesas is expected to offer up to MYR735m (USD225.6m) of Islamic bonds over the next two to three weeks to refinance maturing debt.

Maybank Investment Bank is sole lead manager.

Kesas owns and operates the 35-km Shah Alam Expressway which links to the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway.

