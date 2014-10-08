SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (IFR) - Asian high-grade cash bonds were holding up fairly well, widening about 1bp against a very weak market backdrop.

Europe's main index and crossover indices pushed out 2.5bp and 14.5bp, respectively, last night, with the S&P dropping 1.51% and the US Treasuries slumping 9bp to 2.33%.

"I had expected Asian credits to widen 2bp-3bp, but the HG cash bonds moved out about 1bp only," said one Singapore-based trader.

The negative market tone today meant that several expected primary deal launches did not materialise - one being Bohai Steel Group's CNH bond.

The only exception was Korea Water Resources, which offered a 3.5-year US dollar bond at a price guidance to yield 125bp over US Treasuries.

The Korean issuer is hoping to ride on the strong demand of USD3bn gathered for Korea Exchange Bank's Tier 2 bond. KEB's 10-year 4.25% bond priced at 185bp yesterday, and tightened 6bp today.

The Korean subordinated bond benefits from a widespread rally that has also extended to two other T2s - from Hana Bank and Woori Bank.

Hana Bank's T2 bond has tightened 20bp since pricing last month, while Woori's T2 paper has narrowed 25bp after pricing in April. Hana Bank's T2 2014s are yielding around 4.1% and Woori's 2014s are at around 4.3%.

The rallies are thought to stem from speculation that Korean life insurance companies are preparing to go down the credit curve in their bid to get more yields.

The insurers are expected to buy more Korean sub debt notes, which are still offering yields of more than 4%.

"Other 10-year senior bonds are offering 3.2% to 3.1%, which are just not attractive to the lifers," said an investment grade bond trader.

Asian credit spreads were widening with the iTraxx Asia IG index pushing out 1bp to 115bp/117bp.

