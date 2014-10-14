SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (IFR) - Agile Property continued to define
secondary trading in Asia, as bondholders and investors await a
resolution to the uncertainty surrounding the Chinese property
developer.
Chinese authorities have placed Agile's chairman under
detention and market participants will want to see some kind of
resolution, as well as clarity on how the company will refinance
a large loan with a pending maturity, before they make their
move.
Despite this, Agile's bonds actually strengthened a couple
of points in secondary today. The April 2017s were at 90/92 and
the March 2017s at 88/90.
In general, high-yield bonds were softer. "There is some
buying on the dips from private bank guys, but these are small
ticket sizes," said one trader.
The Nikkei 225 benchmark index closed down 2.4 percent and
the Hang Seng down 0.4 percent. Hong Kong's pro-democracy
protesters have thinned since last week, though there is still
no resolution in sight and, at time of writing, police were
forming a barrier around Cheung Kong Centre.
The Singapore index was down 0.2 percent, after the MAS
released a slightly downbeat monetary policy statement. It sees
core inflation at 2-3 percent and headline inflation at 0.5-1.5
percent for 2015.
In Asia, the Bank of Korea will announce tomorrow if it will
change its policy rate, but most market watchers are expecting
it to hold at 2.25 percent.