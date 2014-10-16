SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (IFR) - Asian Credit market followed the volatility in the US market overnight to suffer a mini selloff today with some credits widening almost 10bp.

"It's broad-based selling today. Real money is looking to trim risk at the long-end, while hedge funds are also selling selectively," said a Singapore-based credit salesperson.

The extreme move in US Treasuries overnight prompted retail investors to sell into the rates rally. Indonesian and Philippine sovereign cash bonds rose 0.5 to 1 point on the back of the rates compression. Traders saw active two-way trade in the segment with more real money on the buy side.

In the corporate IG segment, low-beta names saw a widening of around 5bp, while high-beta bonds saw spreads expand 5bp-10bp.

"Banks are also better sellers today with chunky sizes," the same salesman said.

"No one wants to add risk right now," a Singapore-based trader said. "Indian credits, such as banks and oil names, were particularly hard hit for no reason."

Asia ex-Japan iTraxx index held up better than cash bonds at 126bp in the afternoon, down from 128bp in the morning.

Among the few gainers, Bank of China's jumbo USD6.5bn AT1, priced last night, traded well above par, at around 100.5 in the afternoon.

The closely watched issue dipped below par to as low as 99 in the morning as some hedge funds that had shorted the paper were aiming to drive down the price. However, strong private-bank buying reversed the trend.

Many private banks, which either did not get enough allocations or did not bother to put in bids due to a small order sizes, were loading up on the shares in the secondary market. The deal was limited to 200 accounts in the primary market, but there is no limit in the secondary market.

"The BOC trading showcased the power of Asian PBs. They can singlehandedly turn around the trade and move up the cash price 1 point," the salesperson said.

Agile Property Holdings also jumped 2.0-2.5 points on the news about the new rights issue, but bonds finished the day up 1.0-1.5 points as some investors rushed to take profit.

High-yield bonds were generally down 0.25-0.5 points.

Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com