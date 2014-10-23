SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (IFR) - Asian secondary credit markets
were quiet as all focus turned to the primary markets, where
five US dollar deals were competing for attention.
Investment-grade cash bonds opened about 1bp wider this
morning on concerns that a fatal shooting at the Canadian
Parliament in Ottawa would hurt sentiment.
Stocks in Asia were weak with the Nikkei and the Kospi
closing 0.3% and 0.2% in the red, respectively. Hong Kong stocks
were sliding, but at a slower pace than in the morning.
Asian credit spreads were tightening close to 1bp earlier on
the day, but lost part of the gains. The iTraxx Asia IG index
was quoted at around 116bp/118bp.
Cash bonds were showing the reverse pattern, widening 1bp in
the morning, but closing flat in the late afternoon.
"New issues are all unchanged, but people have become more
bullish," said one Singapore-based trader. "The subordinated
issues are doing fine, but the highly rated senior bonds are not
doing as well."
Hana Bank's Tier 2 bonds were still outperforming at
171bp/166bp, far tighter than 179bp/178bp seen a week ago. KEB's
T2 paper was at 180bp/170bp, inside last week's 184bp.
Korean corporate paper was less impressive. Korea Water saw
its bonds underperform at 60bp/53bp versus reoffer spread of
39bp. KHNP's 2019s were performing marginally better at
99bp/96bp, inside reoffer spread of 100bp.
Indonesia's sovereign bonds were steady with the 2024s at
114.38/114.88, while the 2044s were 123.63/124.13.
kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com