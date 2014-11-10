SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (IFR) - Trading was quiet on Monday as the market continued to focus on primary issuances.

Cofco Land opened books this morning for a debut 5-year US dollar Reg S offering while a few companies, including railway builder Beijing Infrastructure, Indonesian developer Duta Anggada and Korean energy services provider SK E&S are meeting investors for potential offerings.

The cost of protection on high-grade paper was 1bp wider to 107bp/108bp.

"Investors are busy with primary but we expect a decent tone for the rest of the week," said a Singapore-based trader.

Bank of China's USD6.5bn AT1 is an outperformer today with cash prices rising a quarter of a point to 101.875/102. Retail investors, unfazed by further supply, continue to support the paper.

ICBC has just received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the last it needed to go ahead with a planned USD5.7bn offshore AT1 offering. Bookbuilding is expected to begin in a few weeks.

China Minsheng Bank has also announced plans to issue CNY10bn (USD1.6bn) AT1 in the offshore market.

Cash prices on some sovereign paper rose today on the back of the rates rally on Friday. The Indonesia curve jumped 0.375 to 1 point, while the Philippine curve rose 0.25 to 0.575.

Vietnam's freshly printed USD1bn 10-year sovereign bonds continue to perform well, rising another 0.375 points to 101.75.

The high-yield sector remained muted today as there was no clear direction.

Berau Coal 2015s were marked down another 1 point but there was little trading. S&P cut the Indonesian coal miner's rating by two notches on Friday to CCC+ on enhanced refinancing risk. The rating agency said the chances of a distressed exchange will increase if the company cannot refinance over the next few weeks.

Some market participants, however, are more sanguine about the credit. "The 2015s won't come due until July, there is still some time for the company to do something," said a Singapore-based trader.

