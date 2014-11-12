SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (IFR) - Market sentiment turned firmer today, with much of the flows concentrated in the host of new bonds that were priced in the past couple of weeks.

Driving much of the gains in the Asian credits were positive headlines, led by reports that the Japanese Government will delay the sales tax hike currently scheduled for next October.

This pushed Japanese stocks to seven-year highs today while the Hang Seng Index was 0.7% up in the afternoon.

Funds are also flowing back into bonds, with USD bond fund flows showing another week of inflows at a strong level of USD511m, up from USD184m the previous week.

The cost of insuring against default in Asia narrowed by over 1bp with the iTraxx Asia IG index quoted at 105bp/107bp, while the Japan index tightened a massive 6bp to 57bp/59bp.

Among the new issues, Chinese names were enjoying good support. Cofco's 2019s were outperforming today at 206bp/204bp over US Treasuries, inside the reoffer spread of 215bp. Credit analysts reckoned that the rally still has legs with the pricing likely to breach the 200bp level.

ICBC's 2017s and 2019s have tightened some 15bp-20bp from reoffer spreads, while Bank of China's Tier 2 notes were indicated at 253bp/251bp, nearly 20bp from where they priced. The 10-year bullet structure was a clincher for strong support from mainly Asian insurers and US real money accounts.

In the high-yield space, Chinese industrial name Nexteer saw its bonds due 2021 rising to a cash price of 102.00, 2 points up from pricing at par in early November.

New World China's 2019s have also outperformed to 101.75/102.00, up from reoffer price of 99.676. Some analysts believed that the 2019s have more room to run higher in view of the record contract sales chalked up by Chinese property companies in October.

"China property contract sales were a credit positive record for October, reinforcing our previous expectations of a year-end surprise bounce in large Tier 1/Tier 2 city demand on mortgage and policy easing," said an ANZ credit note.

Other analysts, less positive in their outlook on general Chinese credits, felt that the economic slowdown and idiosyncratic risks in the country would add to weak investment sentiments towards low-quality Chinese high-yield credits.

Other new issues performing well include Vietnam's 2024s, which were indicated at around 101.50.

The rare underperforming bond came from Indiabulls, whose 2019s have sunk 1.25 points since they priced on November 6.

