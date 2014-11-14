HONG KONG, Nov 14 (IFR) - Asian credits wrapped up a quiet week, with a lack of primary issuance in US dollars hitting the screens in a week interrupted by the Veterans Day holiday.

Bond buyers showed some signs of warming up to China's property sector this week, as record October contract sales and policy support on mortgages helped boost flows.

"I think the market is over Agile," said a China credit analyst, referring to Agile Property, which saw its bonds plunge in secondary in recent weeks after its chairman was detained by Chinese authorities.

He added that the market was robust enough for property issuers to think about issuing new deals.

"But there's a lot of pain in the high yield space," the analyst added. "If you're long high-yield industrials, you're having a nightmare because oil prices fell so much."

Honghua Group's USD200m 5-year non-call 3s have dropped 10 points to 90/91, while West China Cement's USD400m deal was down 3 points. However, Hongqiao's new issues have been spotted at par.

Indian high yield bonds, which were championed for opening the Asian credit space to riskier names, have also booked losses. JSW Steel and real estate developer Indiabulls were one point lower by Friday afternoon.

Berau Coal Energy's 2015s, which were hovering near par just two months ago, have tanked to 62 on refinancing concerns.

"The market is in good shape but there are a lot of problems," said another trader based in Singapore.

