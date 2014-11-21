HONG KONG, Nov 21 (IFR) - Most of Friday's Asian trading session was dictated by flows chasing Alibaba's new USD8bn bonds. There was some profit-taking at the Asia kick-off, but the multi-tranche notes tightened further after gaining traction from European bids in the afternoon.

Alibaba's USD700m 4.5% 20-year fixed rate notes were the clear winners among the other 3, 5, 7 and 10-year notes as insurance and pensions happily topped up allocations.

The long bonds were trading 15bp-20bp tighter by 4pm in Hong Kong after pricing at 148bp over US Treasuries.

Alibaba's 5-year fixed notes were seen 4bp tighter, while spreads on the 7-year narrowed 5bp.

The Chinese tech space naturally benefited from Alibaba's debut bonds, with the likes of Tencent and Baidu coming in 3-4bp tighter.

Chinese oil and gas SOEs, which had widened in the past day or two as investors sold their holdings ahead of Alibaba's notes, were also gaining traction amid views that the state-owned names offered more value versus Alibaba's tightly-priced notes, said a Singapore-based trader.

Yet CNPC, Sinopec and CNOOC were seen 2-3bp tighter mainly because US crude oil prices rose on bets that OPEC could agree to cut output in a meeting next week, raising hopes that the oil benchmark will reverse an eight-week slide.

The focus on Alibaba left most of the Chinese high-yield space unchanged to a tad lower. The new Shui On Development 2017s were softer, trading around 99.5/99.875.

Indonesia and Philippine sovereign cash was unchanged. Indonesia's 5-year CDS, which widened by 10bp in recent weeks, retraced back to the 142bp mark by this afternoon thanks to a more active session from Alibaba. China and South Korea CDS was about 1.5bp tighter.

