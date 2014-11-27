HONG KONG, Nov 27 (IFR) - There was little trading in Asian credit as investors waited for the US to return from a Thanksgiving holiday. Asia CDS was unchanged, while profit taking saw the Nikkei and Hang Seng Index head lower.

Indian power producer Greenko Group's USD550m five-year non-call three senior unsecured bonds weakened further in the secondary market after the Reserve Bank of India warned issuers not to use the same structure unless explicitly permitted under existing regulations. The notes were seen at 91.5/93.5 from 95 yesterday.

Chinese subordinated debt continued to hold its ground ahead of ICBC's heralded AT1 offering. The issuer is currently on a roadshow that will wrap up Tuesday.

Bank of China's AT1s were spotted at 101.75/102.50, while its T2s were trading around 257bp/253bp. Bank of Communication's T2 notes were trading around 265bp/255bp.

Alibaba's jumbo USD8bn bonds, which had widened slightly in the past few days, tightened to 134bp on the 2024s after widening to 145bp yesterday. The 2034s also gained ground, narrowing to 136bp from 143bp today.

Beijing Capital Land's latest USD450m perps were trading around 20 cents higher, while CDB Leasing's USD250m 3.25% 5-year piece traded around 182bp/177bp after pricing at 175bp over Treasuries. The 10-year tranche, which priced at 205bp over, were spotted around 207bp/203bp.

