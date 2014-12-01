SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (IFR) - Trading was quiet on the first day
of December as market participants began winding down for the
year-end.
Moody's Investors Service today downgraded Japan's sovereign
debt rating by one notch to A1 from Aa3, citing heightening
uncertainty over the country's ability to hit its debt-reduction
goal.
The announcement briefly sent the yen to a seven-year low
against the dollar and pushed 10-year Japanese government bond
(JGB) futures down by 10bp, while the Nikkei futures shed 0.7%,
according to Reuters.
The US rating agency said the outlook was stable.
Elsewhere, the lower-than-expected PMI number out of China
failed to move the market, but the country's CDS widened 1bp to
79.5bp, said a Hong Kong-based trader.
China's official PMI eased to an eight-month low of 50.3 in
November, still expansionary, albeit below forecasts for 50.6
and October's 50.8.
The investment-grade sector was touch wider on the back of a
rally in US Treasuries on Friday. Yields on 10-year Treasuries
eased 6bp to 2.17% on Friday, bringing the weekly drop to 13bp.
Chinese oil bonds were pushed out 2bp-3bp today together
with a few corporate and financial issues.
Korean financials, for example, saw some selling today. The
2024s of both Hana Bank and Woori widened as much as 4bp.
Indonesian sovereign underperformed the Treasury rally with
the 2044s unchanged at 125.6.
"We saw some healthy profit-taking in Indonesian sovereign
bonds after a decent rally recently. Investors are not expecting
to see major news on the political front from the country
towards the year-end," said a Singapore-based trader.
Meanwhile, cash prices of Philippine and Vietnam sovereigns
rose 0.25-0.5 and 0.125 points, respectively.
As widely expected, the Republic of the Philippines today
mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global co-ordinators,
alongside 7 other banks, for an offering of US
dollar-denominated SEC-registered bonds next month.
In the high-yield segment, traders saw little activity as
investors focused on the primary market. Chinese developers
Yuzhou Properties, Logan Property opened books this morning for
a 5NC3 and 3-year offerings, respectively. Sunac China Holdings
is meeting investors in Hong Kong today for a 5-year US dollar
offering.
Prices on their existing bonds were slightly weaker, traders
said.
"Investors seem to be standing on the sidelines to see how
the bonds price in the primary to decide what to do in the
secondary," a Singapore-based trader said.
Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com