SINGAPORE, Dec 1 (IFR) - Trading was quiet on the first day of December as market participants began winding down for the year-end.

Moody's Investors Service today downgraded Japan's sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1 from Aa3, citing heightening uncertainty over the country's ability to hit its debt-reduction goal.

The announcement briefly sent the yen to a seven-year low against the dollar and pushed 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) futures down by 10bp, while the Nikkei futures shed 0.7%, according to Reuters.

The US rating agency said the outlook was stable.

Elsewhere, the lower-than-expected PMI number out of China failed to move the market, but the country's CDS widened 1bp to 79.5bp, said a Hong Kong-based trader.

China's official PMI eased to an eight-month low of 50.3 in November, still expansionary, albeit below forecasts for 50.6 and October's 50.8.

The investment-grade sector was touch wider on the back of a rally in US Treasuries on Friday. Yields on 10-year Treasuries eased 6bp to 2.17% on Friday, bringing the weekly drop to 13bp.

Chinese oil bonds were pushed out 2bp-3bp today together with a few corporate and financial issues.

Korean financials, for example, saw some selling today. The 2024s of both Hana Bank and Woori widened as much as 4bp.

Indonesian sovereign underperformed the Treasury rally with the 2044s unchanged at 125.6.

"We saw some healthy profit-taking in Indonesian sovereign bonds after a decent rally recently. Investors are not expecting to see major news on the political front from the country towards the year-end," said a Singapore-based trader.

Meanwhile, cash prices of Philippine and Vietnam sovereigns rose 0.25-0.5 and 0.125 points, respectively.

As widely expected, the Republic of the Philippines today mandated Deutsche Bank and HSBC as joint global co-ordinators, alongside 7 other banks, for an offering of US dollar-denominated SEC-registered bonds next month.

In the high-yield segment, traders saw little activity as investors focused on the primary market. Chinese developers Yuzhou Properties, Logan Property opened books this morning for a 5NC3 and 3-year offerings, respectively. Sunac China Holdings is meeting investors in Hong Kong today for a 5-year US dollar offering.

Prices on their existing bonds were slightly weaker, traders said.

"Investors seem to be standing on the sidelines to see how the bonds price in the primary to decide what to do in the secondary," a Singapore-based trader said.

Lianting.tu@thomsonreuters.com