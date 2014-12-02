HONG KONG, Dec 2 (IFR) - Asian credits were trading in a
much improved backdrop today after Chinese bank stocks rallied
and crude oil markets soared as much as 5% overnight.
Chinese oil-and-gas names were the biggest winners from the
positive backdrop, with the most liquid 24 notes within the
oil-related SOEs tightening as much as 3bp.
Real-money investors were seen buying on dips after crude
prices rebounded on Monday from their biggest intraday losses in
16 years the previous day.
A 3.7% rally in China's benchmark CSI300 index, the largest
daily rise since July 2013, led the way for more gains in
China's leveraged property sector across both the high-yield and
investment-grade segments amid speculation that markets were
pricing in an imminent cut in bank reserve ratio requirements.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties' 2018s were traded as
much as 5bp tighter on news that the developer received approval
for an IPO of up to USD6bn.
Logan Property's new USD250m 5nc3s, which opened at 100.25
at the break, dropped to a 99.85 bid. Yuzhou's deal, which came
in the same format and size as Logan, was still wrapped around
par.
The rally in Chinese bank shares also spurred appetite for
the country's subordinated debt issues, establishing a handsome
backdrop for ICBC's upcoming AT1 offering, which could come this
week.
Bank of China's Tier 2 2024s were around 5bp tighter, while
the Bank of Communications' T 2 2024s were also 3bp tighter.
Alibaba's jumbo bonds remained unchanged after widening in
line with the weaker market sentiment in the past few days. The
2034s were spotted around 145bp/140bp.
