SINGAPORE, Dec 12 (IFR) - Secondary market saw another weak session today as falling oil prices continued to sap confidence on energy credits. A rally in US Treasuries also prompted more investors to take profit.

The investment-grade sector opened 3bp-5bp wider today. China oil giants faced fresh selling pressure as oil prices dropped below USD60 per barrel overnight in the US. Names such as CNOOC and CNPC finished the day about 10bp wider, after a 5bp widening yesterday.

"The market is rather weak today primarily on oil and Treasury moves. We are seeing rather a high sell-buy ratio," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Elsewhere, high-beta credits such Indonesian sovereign bonds also fell 1-1.5 points, while lower-beta bonds such as Philippine sovereign performed better, down only 0.125-0.375 points today.

"No one is looking to add risk right now as we head into the holiday season," a Singapore-based trader said.

Primary market also went into the holiday mood this week with only two G3 taps - China Orient AMC and ICICI - raising only USD700m.

China Orient's USD500m tap of 2019s priced last night was among the few winners today, tightening to 246bp over Treasuries, almost 10bp inside the reoffer yield of 255bp over. A strong order book and the fact that the deal paid a generous new issue premium of 28bp contributed to the strong secondary performance. Private banks were the main buyers for the notes today, traders said.

In high yield, activity was muted with cash prices largely down 5 cents today.

Property bonds continued to attract attention with a few Guangzhou-based developers facing more selling pressure. Names such as KWG Property and Guangzhou R&F were both marked down, as a result of their Guangzhou-based peer Kaisa Group's announcement yesterday that its chairman was stepping down for health reasons.

