SINGAPORE, Dec 18 (IFR) - Credits were trading on a more
positive tone today after the FOMC meeting overnight gave a
boost to oil prices and stabilised the ruble from further
weakening.
"It feels like risk aversion has bottomed out, at least for
now, but, still, it's not like investors are risk-on again,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
Asia ex-Japan iTraxx pulled in 7bp today as some investors
unwound the hedges. The investment-grade sector was 2bp-10bp
tighter on the day, with oil credits outperforming the market.
Chinese state-owned oil credits, such as Sinopec and CNOOC,
were 5bp-10bp tighter. Indian national oil names, such as Indian
Oil and ONGC, also saw spreads on their long-end notes 5bp-7bp
lower.
Indonesian sovereign bonds, a big loser in the past few days
partially due to a weakening rupiah, saw a decent rally today
with the 2024s up 1.5 points and 2044s up 2.5 points.
Credit-protection costs on Indonesia also dropped 10bp to
around 160bp, reflecting an improving sentiment.
The less-volatile Philippine sovereign rose a moderate half
a point.
The high-yield sector was also lifted today with cash prices
up around 1 point. A few commodities names, which were hammered
in the past few days, saw a rebound. Short covering on credits,
such as oil drilling rig maker Honghua Group and oil producer
MIE Holdings, also helped with the price recovery.
The negative housing data from China had little impact on
property bonds, traders said.
New home prices fell 3.7% in November from the year-ago
period, after dropping 2.6% in October, according to Reuters
calculations of official data from the National Bureau of
Statistics on Tuesday.
The slower month-on-month decline, however, shows the
housing market could be bottoming out. Home prices dropped 0.5%
month on month in November, compared with a 0.8% fall in
October.
