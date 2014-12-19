HONG KONG, Dec 19 (IFR) - Asian credits began brushing off some negative overhang from the past few days as financial markets traded better on the US Federal Reserve's comments that it was in no rush to end its stimulus programme.

Oil-and-gas names in the investment-grade sector began to recover. Bids on Cnooc's 2024s, which came around the 180bp area in the past few days and at 171bp/160bp yesterday, had tightened to the 160bp/150bp level, said a Singapore-based trader. Those bonds were still 10bp-15bp wider from their recent tights, he said.

Sinopec's 2024s were seen 5bp tighter today at around 150bp/145bp, while ONGC's 2023s had also settled to the 220bp/210bp area from bids of 190bp a few weeks ago.

"(Janet) Yellen really saved the day for these guys, but oil prices haven't risen yet so we have to see whether these bonds will be able to return to their tights," said another Singapore-based trader.

Brent crude oil continued to trade around $58 a barrel, near the lowest level in more than 5 years, amid a lack of signs that would help global oversupply.

The optimism was not strong enough to lift the high-yield oil segment. Names like Anton Oil, MIE and Vedanta were still trading lower, he said.

"We still need to wait for oil to stabilise," he said. "It's only been the first week since we saw some stability, but we haven't seen the end of it. There's still a bit of paint to come for high-yield oil names."

Major Asian stock indexes rose, with the Nikkei leading the gains at 2.4% and the Shanghai Composite index and Korean Kospi up 1.7% each.

Indonesia's 2043s/2044s, which have been suffered from volatility in the past few weeks, jumped 3 points. The Philippine sovereign bond curve, which was stable during the global rout, rose a marginal 3/8s on the 2034s.

There were pockets of weakness for individual names. Greentown's 2018s dropped 2 points after Sunac China Holdings announced that it would terminate a transaction regarding the acquisition of Greentown China Holdings. The news pushed Greentown's stock down to a 30-month low.

