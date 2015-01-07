HONG KONG, Jan 7 (IFR) - Confidence returned to the Asian
property sector this afternoon as markets rebounded slightly,
though investors remained cautious ahead of Kaisa Group's coupon
payment deadline tomorrow.
Chinese high-yield credits recovered most of their losses in
the afternoon after opening 3 points lower, following a
statement from Kaisa today saying that it did not pass a
resolution to wind up and restructure the group.
The country's investment-grade segment also regained
strength after widening as much as 12bp this morning.
Shenzhen-based Kaisa's default on a HK$400m HSBC loan had
prompted panicked investors to sell down the company's bonds.
Its 2017s were spotted around 37-42 this afternoon. Investors
will be closely watching to see if the troubled developer is
able to pay a USD26m coupon payment tomorrow on its 2020 senior
notes.
Overall, Asian CDS tightened 2bp tighter to 116bp/118bp amid
improving risk sentiment during the Asian trading day, despite a
weaker session overnight in the US. The Nikkei 225 eked out a
0.1% gain, and the Hang Seng closed 0.8% higher.
The Republic of Philippines' new USD2bn 25-year notes soared
as high as 102.20 after pricing at par overnight.
Chinese oil-and-gas names were unchanged even after the
price of crude oil dropped below USD50 a barrel for the first
time since 2009.
Asian financials were 1bp-2bp tighter on the day after
opening 5bp lower as better buying from the London open boosted
the sector.
