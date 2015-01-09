HONG KONG, Jan 9 (IFR) - Chinese property credits recovered
some ground as a better market tone and stability in the sector
brought investors back to buy on dips.
Logan Property's bonds, which dropped as much as 10 points
yesterday, bounced back to around 84 from the mid-70s after the
company held an analyst call this morning to clarify that the
impact from locked units would be limited and that its financial
profile was sound.
Kaisa Group Holdings' 2016s traded slightly higher to as
much as a point to 37 on the dollar after private banks began
buying back the short end of the curve from yesterday afternoon.
PBs began buying Kaisa bonds even after the company missed a
deadline to pay a USD26m bond coupon due at midnight, Hong Kong
time Thursday.
Reuters cited traders as saying the company had a 30-day
grace period. Failure to pay the 2020s' coupon could trigger the
first dollar bond default from a Chinese property issuer.
"Overall, we're trading a bit better in high-yield property
even after Kaisa missed the coupon payment, because Logan's call
helped ease the market," said a Singapore-based trader.
Asian high-yield bonds are generally 1bp-2bp higher, with
Indonesia and Indian names in that segment also trading firmly.
However, oil-and-gas industrials in China remained stuck in
their lows, despite a slight increase in oil prices, added the
trader.
Yet, another trader said the market was not strong enough
for high-yield names to start marketing hard currency bonds from
next week because sentiment was still cautious.
1MDB's US dollar bonds were also down 10 points this week,
as concerns grew when the state-owned fund missed a payment on a
MYR2bn loan due late last month to local banks.
Asian stock indexes mostly rose, following a rally on Wall
Street and as Brent crude oil stayed above USD51 a barrel, but
gains were modest ahead of US nonfarm payrolls that will be
reported this evening.
Analysts expect Friday's job report to show payrolls rose by
240,000 in December, which would mark the 11th consecutive month
of increases above 200,000, the longest streak since 1994.
Indonesia's new bonds were well bid a day after pricing a
USD4bn deal of 10 and 30 years at 4.2% and 5.2% respectively.
The 2025s were bid at 4.15% and 5.13% this afternoon.
