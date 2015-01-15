15-Jan-2015 17:02 - Asian equity indices rallied after a
tepid start to the week, with a surprise 25 basis point rate cut
in India earlier today, but ongoing fears in Chinese property
hit the high-yield bond space.
Shanghai stocks grew by 3.3% while the Nikkei and Indian
market were both up by around 1.8%. The Hang Seng climbed by
0.7%.
Sentiment remained weak in the high yield sector with
another Chinese real estate firm causing concerns. While high
yield prices were down by about two points, Fantasia Holdings
was the main story, with its dollar denominated 2019 notes
falling 20 points lower, from 75 to just 55.
Authorities in Shenzhen had blocked the firm from selling
four units there, similar to what had happened with troubled
property firm Kaisa, according to a report from Lucror
Analytics.
A spokesperson for Fantasia, however, reportedly maintained
that the four units had been sold, and that the company no
longer had property rights to the units. An announcement from
the firm is expected soon.
Kaisa's bonds continued their erratic spell, falling by
three to five points.
"Sentiment was a bit weak because of these noises," said a
high-yield trader based in Hong Kong. "It was better than
Wednesday, but there is still a bit of nervousness around
Chinese property."
In investment grade and sovereign bonds it was a quieter but
more positive session.
"In general it was a pretty constructive session across the
board," said an investment grade trader. "Malaysian CDS was the
outperformer at six basis points tighter, and everything else
was about one or two basis points tighter. Financials were
mostly unchanged."
The trader also pointed to some recent issues that had fared
well, such as China Huarong Asset Management, which was 11bp
tighter, and Kexim, which was 2bp tighter. Woori Bank traded
around 126bp-128bp over Treasuries, 7bp tighter.
