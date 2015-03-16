SINGAPORE, March 16 (IFR) - Asia has been the most stable of
the emerging markets in recent weeks, with the Asian
investment-grade iTraxx flat today at 106bp/108bp, but investor
fears have taken their toll on Indonesian sovereign credit, with
a bearish outlook for the rupiah compounding matters.
Indonesian high-yield paper struggled to find buyers today
and the sovereign's 10-year bonds were 25bp wider on the week
and its 30-years notes were 35bp out.
In corporate credit, China Shanshui Cement Group's bonds
fell around a point after it published a profit warning on
Friday, just nine days after pricing the issue. The 7.5% 2020s
callable in 2018 were today quoted at 98.0/98.5, below the
reoffer price of 98.98.
Shanshui said it expected its 2014 net profit to come down
60% year on year.
"Earlier this month, Shanshui released 10-month to October
2014 financials. We thought this was odd, given the company
should have completed preparation of its full-year accounts by
the end of February," wrote Lucror Analytics, which said the
interim financial results were "potentially misleading".
China Hongqiao's 2018s were at 91.5/92.5 after it announced
on Friday that it would be 2 weeks late publishing its annual
results for 2014. They had been at 97.5 before the news.
"Chinese industrials are different from SOEs," said one
investor. "Once they raise the money, they forget about you. I
don't think it's strong enough to warrant a lawsuit, because it
was a Reg S-only deal, but if it was a 144A deal you might have
a case."
Industrials outside China were also suffering, with
Vedanta's bonds down 3 points after India imposed a USD3.3bn tax
bill on its Cairn India unit.
Petronas' bonds, issued last week, were wider today. The
10-year was at T+156bp/160bp, having priced at 150bp, and its
30-year was at 193bp/198bp, out from the 190bp offer price.
In distressed debt, talks on Berau Coal Energy's
restructuring proposal for its 2015s and 2017s were scheduled to
wrap up last week, but sources said the company had not yet
reached agreement with creditors. A bondholder said the two were
"grinding closer" and hoped an agreement on an improved proposal
would be reached this week. A trader said there was buying
interest in the 2017s at 64/66 late last week.
