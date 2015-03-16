SINGAPORE, March 16 (IFR) - Asia has been the most stable of the emerging markets in recent weeks, with the Asian investment-grade iTraxx flat today at 106bp/108bp, but investor fears have taken their toll on Indonesian sovereign credit, with a bearish outlook for the rupiah compounding matters.

Indonesian high-yield paper struggled to find buyers today and the sovereign's 10-year bonds were 25bp wider on the week and its 30-years notes were 35bp out.

In corporate credit, China Shanshui Cement Group's bonds fell around a point after it published a profit warning on Friday, just nine days after pricing the issue. The 7.5% 2020s callable in 2018 were today quoted at 98.0/98.5, below the reoffer price of 98.98.

Shanshui said it expected its 2014 net profit to come down 60% year on year.

"Earlier this month, Shanshui released 10-month to October 2014 financials. We thought this was odd, given the company should have completed preparation of its full-year accounts by the end of February," wrote Lucror Analytics, which said the interim financial results were "potentially misleading".

China Hongqiao's 2018s were at 91.5/92.5 after it announced on Friday that it would be 2 weeks late publishing its annual results for 2014. They had been at 97.5 before the news.

"Chinese industrials are different from SOEs," said one investor. "Once they raise the money, they forget about you. I don't think it's strong enough to warrant a lawsuit, because it was a Reg S-only deal, but if it was a 144A deal you might have a case."

Industrials outside China were also suffering, with Vedanta's bonds down 3 points after India imposed a USD3.3bn tax bill on its Cairn India unit.

Petronas' bonds, issued last week, were wider today. The 10-year was at T+156bp/160bp, having priced at 150bp, and its 30-year was at 193bp/198bp, out from the 190bp offer price.

In distressed debt, talks on Berau Coal Energy's restructuring proposal for its 2015s and 2017s were scheduled to wrap up last week, but sources said the company had not yet reached agreement with creditors. A bondholder said the two were "grinding closer" and hoped an agreement on an improved proposal would be reached this week. A trader said there was buying interest in the 2017s at 64/66 late last week.

