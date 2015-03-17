HONG KONG, March 17 (IFR) - It was another mixed day for Asian bond markets, even after a robust day on Wall Street, as continuing oil price weakness and the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee meeting weighed on sentiment.

The Asian investment-grade iTraxx tightened slightly to 104bp/106bp, with much attention being paid to Petronas' recent bond issues.

The Malaysian oil giant saw yields on its newly issued 5-year sukuk widen 2bp to 2.74% while the new 7-year bonds tightened 2bp to 3.21% according to Tradeweb.

Traders said Petronas' bonds were not necessarily victims of lower oil prices, but were being used as hedging tools and sources of fast money. As one of the largest and more liquid recent issuers, they said this was not entirely surprising.

High yield names were mixed, though Kaisa's 2017 bonds gained a quarter of a point after falling by almost a third of a point earlier in the session.

The bigger concern was today's FOMC meeting, which traders said was holding investors back from putting money on the table.

Market participants believe that the US Federal Reserve is showing signs of increasing confidence in the US economic recovery, meaning a hike in interest rates could come earlier than expected.

"Nobody is rushing to take risks ahead of the FOMC meeting," said a trader in Singapore. "Most of us think they will raise rates by this year, but I wouldn't know if that has been priced in or not already. People have given up trying to read the rates market.

I think what we are experiencing right now is more light profit taking ahead of what could be an aggressive move by the FOMC."

