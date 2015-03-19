SINGAPORE, March 19 (IFR) - Asian cash bonds were moving sideways, mirroring a lack of direction in the region, despite a dovish tone out of the US Federal Reserve last night.

"It is so typical of Asian markets that they are waiting for cues from the European and the US markets as a response to the FOMC minutes," said one Singapore trader.

"So, while the market tone is better than yesterday, there is a bit of selling that is preventing any tightening in spreads."

Private banks and retail investors were seen behind the selling, particularly in lower beta names that were a touch wider.

The investors were thought to be positioning for a deluge of supply expected in late March and April, when earnings results are out of the way.

Fresh deals were heard likely to come from Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank in the high-grade segment, but market players believe new issues from Korean borrowers will be smaller than previous ones.

Of the issues that were priced recently, ICBC 2018s and 2020s continued to rally, with the 5-year coming in some 20bp since reoffer at 190bp over US Treasuries.

Hutchison Ports' newly priced bonds due 2018 and 2020 saw less trade in Asian markets, but are expected to trade more in the US markets. The notes have rallied 10bp since being priced on March 12.

Asian credit spreads tightened with the iTraxx Asia IG index quoted at 100bp/102bp, 4bp lower than yesterday's close.

