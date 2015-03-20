HONG KONG, March 20 (IFR) - Kaisa's offshore bonds rose even
after a group of the company's bondholders rejected a
restructuring proposal.
The 12.875% 2017s and 8.875% 2018s rose a quarter point to
57.580 and 57.80, respectively, after lunch in Asia, according
to Tradeweb.
A lawyer told Reuters that a group of bondholders refused to
sign a support agreement that would approve Kaisa's plans to
extend maturities and slash coupons on USD2.5bn worth of
offshore and convertible debt.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's sovereign bonds rebounded after
dropping nearly half a point this morning in response to a
weakening rupiah that hit IDR13,120 against the dollar, the
weakest level since Wednesday.
The 5.125% 2045s dropped to 104.127 before rising to 104.35,
according to Tradeweb.
Asia CDS was about 2bp tighter on a roll-adjusted basis,
after the iTraxx Asia index rolled into its 23rd series.