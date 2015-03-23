HONG KONG, March 23 (IFR) - Asian markets kicked off the
week in bullish fashion, with equity indices surging across the
region. Shanghai's index was up almost 2% for the session, while
the Nikkei gained nearly 1%.
Bond markets were quieter, but yields generally continued to
tighten on the back of what was broadly viewed as a positive
outcome from last week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
Traders interpreted comments coming out of the FOMC as
suggesting interest rates would neither be increased rapidly nor
in the near future.
"There is still a lot of positive effect carrying over from
the FOMC meeting last week," said a Singapore-based
investment-grade bond trader. "The meeting helped take away some
of the fears that Asian and emerging markets had for credit.
The worry was that rates would go up too quickly and this
had taken that off the table slightly. It looks like they'll do
it in a controlled fashion, which is credit supportive."
Traders described the session as quiet, with some effects
from a strong US close on Friday feeding into markets, which
were broadly around 1bp to 3bp tighter.
Asian credit spreads tightened further with the iTraxx Asia
ex-Japan moving in two points to 99.25/100.75. This is five
points tighter than a week ago.
One of the day's biggest movers was Country Garden's recent
2018 bond, which saw its yield move 9bp tighter. Petronas,
another recent issuer, saw its 5-year bonds widen 3bp early in
the session, but finished 2bp tighter at the end of the day.
Moody's upgraded Tencent Holdings' senior unsecured debt to
A2 with a stable outlook from A3, causing the bonds to move 3bp
to 4bp tighter.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com