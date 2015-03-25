SINGAPORE, March 25 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady today,
despite data out of China showing a weak manufacturing PMI for
March. Instead, the support came from data released in the US
yesterday implying that US Fed rate hikes may not come as soon
as anticipated.
Equities in Asia rose on the back of the data, with the
Nikkei ending 0.17% higher and the Hang Seng index closing up
0.5%. The weaker PMI figure, however, was a dampener on Chinese
stocks, which fell 0.8%.
Asian credit spreads narrowed slightly with the iTraxx Asia
IG index indicated at 111bp/112bp.
As for cash paper, high-grade bonds were broadly unchanged
with the Hyundai Capital's new 2020s quoted at 121bp/119bp over
US Treasuries, on par with reoffer at 120bp. BOC Aviation's
2020s were seen at 165bp/161bp after pricing at 170bp.
High-yield bonds were mixed, though the market tone was
generally stronger, especially for Chinese property bonds, which
were a quarter to half a point higher yesterday.
"Some private banks are taking profits after some Chinese HY
paper bounced up yesterday, but some real-money accounts were
also bottom fishing, like for Yuzhou paper," said a trader.
Yuzhou Properties' yield curve rebounded after diving
earlier in the week following last week's news of a Fujian
official being investigated.
The rally came immediately after Yuzhou's announced positive
earnings this morning, with its total revenue up 4.9%. Yuzhou's
bonds gained half a point.
The outstanding bonds due in 2019 were quoted similarly at
93.5/95.5, while the outstanding 2018s were around 94.5/95.5.
Shimao's bonds were also outperforming. After gaining one
point yesterday, the bonds were about an eighth to a quarter of
a point higher today. The 2020s were seen at 99.5/100.2 today.
Issuance from the Chinese HY sector is not expected to pick
up any time soon, at least until the financial results season is
completed.
