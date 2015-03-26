HONG KONG, March 26 (IFR) - Asian markets extended Wall
Street's dismal showing on Wednesday, with most of the region's
stock indices posting hefty declines. The Nikkei was one of the
biggest losers, dropping 1.4%, while the Taiex lost half a
point.
Losses were blamed on a poor US manufacturing report showing
durable goods orders fell 1.4% in February. Federal Reserve
chair Janet Yellen blamed fall on the stronger US dollar.
Although the selling in equity markets appeared to benefit
the bond markets, traders still described it as a mixed day. The
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was about a point lower at 100.42/102.58.
New issues were trading tighter with Beijing Capital in 12bp
on the day. The company issued a USD600m 3-year bond at 2.875%
and saw its offering 9 times oversubscribed.
Sovereign and investment-grade names were marginally tighter
and high yield was somewhat flat. Despite the S&P downgrading of
troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group to default, the
firm's 2017 bonds rallied almost half a point.
Traders joked that one reason for the bond market's low
volumes was that many traders were watching the cricket World
Cup, with India and Australia battling in a semi-final.
As tomorrow will see the start of Hong Kong's Sevens rugby
tournament, traders are not expecting markets to pick up until
April, which is traditionally one of the busiest months for bond
issuance in Asia.
"Generally, the market is pretty mixed today," said a
Singapore-based IG bond trader. "Volumes are pretty weak, but
let's be honest, part of that is because three quarters of the
market is watching the cricket.
Once we're past this week though, things will pick up. There
is lots of investor appetite out there."
