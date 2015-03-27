SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - Markets were at sixes and sevens
today, with many traders recovering from last night's dramatic
Cricket World Cup win by Australia over India or taking their
clients to the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens.
Volumes were low, in part due to the limited amount of
recent primary issues and the lack of new economic data to give
direction.
The largest recent new deal, from Petronas, saw buying
interest after a weak recent performance, as investors bought on
the dip. The 2045s were 8bp tighter today at Treasuries plus
190bp, back at their original pricing level. Malaysian sovereign
CDS was also an outperformer today, tightening 3bp to
132bp/137bp, though some are still negative on the country. "We
are still a bit cautious on Malaysia at this time," said one
fund manager.
China Hongqiao's 2018s were the most active in high yield
today. The aluminium producer has yet to file its full-year
accounts, causing a sell-off earlier this month when the delay
was announced. However, fast-money investors like private banks
were seen today and yesterday buying the paper on unconfirmed
rumours that Hongqiao's auditor had signed off the accounts. The
2018s were up 2-3 points at 94.5
The iTraxx indices for Asia ex-Japan investment grade and
Australia were flat at 112bp/114bp and 92bp/93bp, respectively,
while the Japan CDS index was 1bp tighter at 57bp/59bp.
daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com