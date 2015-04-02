HONG KONG, April 2 (IFR) - It was a quiet day for Asian
markets with much of the continent heading off for the Easter
holiday weekend.
Despite the lack of activity, Asian equity indices were
mostly in positive territory with the Nikkei nearly 2% higher
and the up TSEC 1%.
The Hang Seng and Shanghai indices were both up but by
smaller margins.
Bond traders described the market as completely dead with
many participants already on holiday. Hong Kong will remain off
through Tuesday, so traders are not expecting much activity
until the week of the 13th. The Asian ex-Japan iTraxx continued
to tighten to 97.13/99.13.
In high yield, there was slightly more movement, but it was
a particularly volatile day for Chinese real estate developer
Country Garden. Yesterday, trading of the company's shares was
halted, but this morning news broke that Chinese insurer Ping An
was buying a 9.9% stake in the firm for HK$6.3bn (USD812m),
making it the second-largest shareholder in the company.
Cogard bondholders cheered the news and at one point its
2017 bonds were trading almost two full points higher. By the
afternoon, however, the bonds had sold off, although they were
still up about half a point on the day with yields 35bp tighter.
Troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa's 2017 bonds were
up almost half a point, according to Tradeweb. Earlier in the
week, the firm suspended trading in its shares and said it would
be late in releasing audited accounts for 2014.
