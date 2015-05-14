HONG KONG, May 14 (IFR) - Asian bond markets remained
resilient in the face of the Western sovereign bond selloff,
with fairly active sessions.
Investment-grade names were seen moving slightly tighter,
with new issues from Huawei and China General Nuclear both
tightening another 7bp. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan was quoted
moderately wider at 95.25/98.25.
High-yield names also moved mostly tighter, with the yield
on Hsin Chong Construction's new issue compressing 10bp.
Traders expressed a degree of surprise that the selloff in
Western markets had not hit Asia yet, but opinions were mixed as
to how well credit markets in the region would withstand the
downward pressure from the West.
"It was a pretty active day," said a Singapore-based IG
bonds trader. "Buyers have been coming out after watching what
was happening in the U.S. and Europe. For some reason, Asian
credit hasn't been affected much."
Equity markets were flatter with the Shanghai and Hong Kong
indices trading close to unchanged on the day. The Nikkei and
TSEC, however, both suffered losses of around 1.0 percent.
Japan's market was hit with news that Sharp would need a
$1.9bn bailout after reporting a huge annual loss.
