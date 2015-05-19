SINGAPORE, May 19 (IFR) - Mongolian bonds were the day's
outperformers, after Mongolia, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill
Resources signed an agreement for the next stage of development
of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold mining project.
The highly anticipated agreement will be a huge fillip for
Mongolia's economy, which has taken a hit from the downturn in
commodities prices.
As a result, last week's government-guaranteed bonds from
Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia leapt 3 points in early
trade and were last seen at 105.8/106.7 - a huge return for
buyers of the paper at par last Tuesday.
The sovereign's 2022s made similar gains today, trading at
92.9/94.1, up 3.5 points.
In the investment-grade segment, the main focus of investors
was on new supply and on managing rates volatility, said a
credit sales head, which meant movements were muted.
"What is interesting is that we are seeing a lot of
real-money accounts in Taiwan and Korea becoming active because
of rates movements," he pointed out. "You can expect to see them
coming in more to long-maturity IG paper."
The surprise outperformer in Chinese high-yield today was
Single B rated China Aoyuan Property Group's USD250m 3-year
bond, which was trading a full point above the reoffer price of
99.067.
There was two-way traffic in bonds from Double B credits,
such as Evergrande Real Estate Group, but they were largely
unchanged.
daniel.stanton@thomsonreuters.com