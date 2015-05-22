HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - A rally in new Chinese bank
credits and longer-dated notes took a breather as investors
awaited hints from Janet Yellen's speech tonight on the outlook
for potential US interest rates hikes.
Big gainers like China Minsheng Bank, Huawei and CGN were
slightly lower to unchanged throughout the session. Asia
ex-Japan CDS was quoted 1bp tighter than yesterday at
103bp/105bp.
CLP Power Hong Kong's 3.125% 2025s and China General Nuclear
Power's USD600m 4.0% 2025s gained a modest third of a point to
98.06 and 101.77 respectively, according to Tradeweb. Sinopec's
1.0% 2022s were also up about a third at 97.727.
One of the most impressive performances in Asian credit came
from Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia's 9.375% 2020s,
which rounded the week up at a bid of 108.528.
That is a whopping 8-point jump since it priced the USD500m
bonds on May 12 after getting an extra boost from an agreement
between the government, Rio Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources
to move to the next stage of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold
mining project.
Malaysia's 5-year CDS tightened 2bp to 107bp/111bp,
extending a rally that has seen a tightening of 11bp in the past
month.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon)