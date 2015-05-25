SINGAPORE, May 25 (IFR) - Asian credit markets were quite today, with Hong Kong, the UK and US all taking a break. The market is anticipating more G3 supply from the likes of China Three Gorges and China Life, both of which could bring deals of USD1bn or more.

Glorious Property's March 2018s were a quarter of a point higher at 67.5 and Kaisa's 2019s were quoted at 65, a gain of half a point, even though there are no signs the issuer and bondholders are any closer to reaching an agreement on restructuring the offshore bonds.

Also in high-yield property, Jababeka's 2019s gained a third of a point to 100.8.

Berau Coal's 2017s were a quarter of a point lower at 57.75, after parent company Asia Resource Minerals announced it had started High Court proceedings against Amir Sambodo, Berau's former president director, who has refused to leave his position and blocked the CFO and new president director from Berau's head office.

ARMS has yet to reschedule its cancelled vote on a proposed restructuring plan.

Mongolia's 2022 bonds dropped half a point today to 92.7, after a 3 point bounce last week on the agreement with Rio Tinto to proceed on its major Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper project.

In investment grade, Pertamina's 2021s tightened 5bp to Z+223, while Sinopec's 2020s eased 5bp to Z+100.

The Asia iTraxx investment grade index was unchanged at 104/106, with little trading action in its constituents, though Indonesia and Malaysia's 5-year CDS each tightened 2bp, to 157/162 and 108/112, respectively.

