HONG KONG, May 27 (IFR) - Long-dated investment-grade
credits in China rebounded after kicking off this morning on the
back foot as investors cashed out following a rally in the
sector in recent weeks.
Liquid bonds, such as CNOOC's 4.25% 2043s, which dropped to
97, rose half a point this afternoon. CNOOC's 2024s stabilised
in the 104.90 area after starting the day above 105.
The bonds of Indian banks like Axis Bank's 202s were bid 5bp
wider at 165bp/155bp.
Societe Generale's CNH2bn 10NC5 T2s, which priced yesterday,
received solid support from Taiwan insurers to boost the paper
to 100.50.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon)