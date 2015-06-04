SINGAPORE, June 4 (IFR) - New Asian bonds tightened from re-offer levels, showing good support despite mixed stock markets in most of Asia. Equity prices in Japan, South Korea and China rose today but stock markets in Hong Kong and Australia were down.

Traders said volumes were thin in the investment grade credit space, as market players waited for clearer direction in the non-farm payrolls data due tomorrow in the US. Most of the trades were in new bonds.

China Three Gorges' USD700m 10-year bond priced to yield 135bp over US Treasuries on a USD5.2bn book. The under-allocated buyers were bidding in the secondary market, pushing bids 10bp tighter.

"The deal came cheap for a good credit," said one trader. "At current levels of around 125bp, it looks fair value to me now."

Bharti's newly minted 2025s were about 207bp mid-spreads after pricing at 210bp yesterday.

Bidding was still seen in the long-end of the curve. Sinopec's 4.1% due 2045 were bid at 139bp while Petronas' 2045s were seen at a bid of 150bp.

