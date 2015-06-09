HONG KONG, June 9 (IFR) - Asian markets experienced a
sluggish day of trading in bonds and equities as weak economic
data out of China, as well as ongoing fears over a deadlock on
Greece debt continued to have an impact on sentiment.
Chinese consumer inflation fell to 1.2% in May from 1.5% in
April, prompting concerns over possible deflation amid the
country's slowing economy.
Shanghai and Hong Kong's indices were both down close to 1%,
while Shenzhen was down earlier in the day, but was closer to
flat in the afternoon.
Bond traders described the day as mostly weaker across
investment grade and high yield, with both between 1bp and 3bp
wider. The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG Index was quoted slightly
wider at 109.38/110.71.
"It was pretty soft again today," said a Singapore-based
high-yield trader. "There are a lot of nerves around the market.
Some investors have been clearing positions and keeping
things light to avoid being too large on one. Overall, there is
a lot to be worried about and nobody really sees a catalyst for
a rally yet."
Recent issues fared similarly to the rest of the market.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's 10-year bonds were about 1bp-2bp
wider. Yields on Agile's bonds were flat, despite news that its
contracted sales grew 34% year on year to CNY4.3bn (USD547m) in
May.
One outlier to the slow session was Lenovo's recent Dim Sum
bond, which continued to rally. Its price climbed another
quarter of a point, to 101.75. It was issued at par on June 4.
spencer.anderson@thomsonreuters.com