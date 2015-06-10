HONG KONG, June 10 (IFR) - The prices of longer-dated issues
continued to fall as investors become more risk-averse amid
worries that the Federal Reserve will raise rates in the near
future.
A recently priced offering of 4.125% 2025s from Beijing
State-Owned Assets fell about half a point to 96.687, while
Bharti Airtel's 4.375% 2025s declined more than a third of a
point to 97.703.
Asia CDS has regained losses incurred at today's open
despite a weaker trading session in equities.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan index is back to 109bp, after
opening a tad lower this morning.
Korea sovereign and corporate CDS tightened, with Woori Bank
and Korea Development Bank narrowing by 5bp and 3bp,
respectively. Default protection costs also narrowed 3bp for the
Republic of Korea.
Swire Pacific and Bank of India's CDS widened about 1bp.