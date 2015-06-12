HONG KONG, June 12 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened this
morning as US Treasury yields continued their extreme moves
overnight.
Liquid Chinese investment-grade names, such as Tencent and
Huawei, weakened 2bp on the 2025 portion of the curve.
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power's recently printed USD300m
10-year notes also widened to 93bp/91bp from yesterday's 89bp on
continued volatility in 10-year US Treasury yields, which
tightened 11bp to close 2.39%.
"Investors are still worried about US Treasury levels," said
a Hong Kong-based trader. "I didn't expect to see much selling
today."
Tighter US Treasury yields boosted Indonesian
quasi-sovereign names with Pertamina's 6.45% 2044s jumping more
than a point to 99.050 to yield 6.49% and port operator Pelindo
III rising half a point to 99.44 to yield 4.9%, according to
Tradeweb.
Trading may be subdued next week ahead of a meeting on June
18 between Greek officials and Eurozone finance ministers, the
trader said.
Greece needs to strike a deal before the end of the month,
when a EUR1.6bn repayment to the IMF comes due. The FOMC will
also be meeting next Tuesday.
