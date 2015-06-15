HONG KONG, June 15 (IFR) - It was a bearish start to the week in Asia as equity markets sold off and bond markets continued last week's muted sessions.

Fixed-income traders described a low volume session, where prices of high-yield and investment-grade names were marginally lower on the day.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan Index was quoted slightly wider at 110.38/112.13.

New issuers saw yields widen slightly. While most moves were in line with the rest of the market, some were much wider.

Yields on Zhongrong International Trust's 2018 bonds were 9bp wider. New bonds from Chinese property firms also continued to struggle. Fantasia's 2018s were 16bp wider.

Equity markets fared far worse with Shanghai, the Hang Seng and Shenzhen all down around 1.3% in afternoon trading. Earlier in the day, these indices were down closer to 2.0% on fears of a regulatory clampdown on margin financing.

Some of the blame for the sluggish start to the week in credit markets was placed on the ongoing problems in Greece, with negotiators failing yet again to reach a deal. A default later this month appears increasingly likely.

Traders, however, were divided on the impact of a Greek default. Some traders argued it had already been priced in, while others said yields could widen dramatically.

Much attention will now focus on Wednesday's US Federal Reserve meeting.

While Asian market participants said they were not anticipating a change in interest rates, they did say they would be watching for any hints or nuances that would suggest when a rate hike would come.

