HONG KONG, June 17 (IFR) - Shanshui Cement Group's bonds
were hit in secondary trade after Standard & Poor's cut its
ratings on concerns the company could default in the next 12
months due to heightened liquidity risks after its major
shareholder was placed into receivership.
The company's 7.5% 2020s dropped five points to 83.38,
according to Tradeweb, after S&P cut the long-term corporate
credit rating to CCC from B+ this afternoon.
Its outstanding senior unsecured notes were also downgraded
today to CCC- from B. S&P has a negative outlook on the company.
S&P said in a report that Shanshui faced challenges in its
ability to refinance near-term debt because some banks had
decreased their credit lines to the company after major
shareholder China Shanshui Investment was put into receivership.
The credit agency reported concerns over its near-term
finances even after expectations that Shanshui may be able to
buy back bonds due next year.
Sentiment in the rest of Asia's credit markets had improved
since the beginning of the week, with Chinese IG property names
tightening 1bp-2bp.
Fast-money investors were seen covering shorts ahead of the
FOMC announcement scheduled in the US tonight, amid expectations
that the Federal Reserve would echo plans to raise interest
rates later this year, depending on an improvement of economic
data.
Yet, two traders said sentiment was cautious overall as
Greece continued to accuse creditors for pushing for more cuts.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)