HONG KONG, July 3 (IFR) - Credit investors continued to
scoop up Asian bonds to take advantage of bargains after the
markets sold off at the beginning of the week due to the Greek
debt turmoil.
Agile Properties' 9% May 2020 bonds rose nearly a point to
100.760, while China SCE's 10% 2020s were spotted a quarter of a
point higher at 99.850, according to Tradeweb.
Chinese investment-grade credits also gained, thanks to
investors looking to buy on the cheap at the long end of the
curve.
BSAM's 4.125% 2025s tightened 10bp, while Lifestyle
International's 4.5% 2025s narrowed 12bp to 234bp. Korea Hydro's
3.25% 2025s also jumped a point, but Bank of China's 3.875%
2025s were 1bp wider.
"Asia is not really related to what's going on in Greece,"
said a Hong Kong-based trader.
The credit markets continued to stabilise, despite an
extended drop in Chinese onshore equities.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 5.8% today for a drop of
nearly 30% from a June 12 high, despite a string of measures the
government announced to stem losses.
Going into the weekend, investors will be closely watching
the results of the referendum in Greece on Sunday, which will
decide whether or not the debt-laden country will accept
austerity measures and stay in the eurozone.
A positive Greek outcome will support a return of sidelined
buyers, according to an ANZ report, while issuers will take
advantage of a pre-interim earnings primary window.
The US Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday is also expected
to express dovish views on the economy.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)