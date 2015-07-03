HONG KONG, July 3 (IFR) - Credit investors continued to scoop up Asian bonds to take advantage of bargains after the markets sold off at the beginning of the week due to the Greek debt turmoil.

Agile Properties' 9% May 2020 bonds rose nearly a point to 100.760, while China SCE's 10% 2020s were spotted a quarter of a point higher at 99.850, according to Tradeweb.

Chinese investment-grade credits also gained, thanks to investors looking to buy on the cheap at the long end of the curve.

BSAM's 4.125% 2025s tightened 10bp, while Lifestyle International's 4.5% 2025s narrowed 12bp to 234bp. Korea Hydro's 3.25% 2025s also jumped a point, but Bank of China's 3.875% 2025s were 1bp wider.

"Asia is not really related to what's going on in Greece," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

The credit markets continued to stabilise, despite an extended drop in Chinese onshore equities.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 5.8% today for a drop of nearly 30% from a June 12 high, despite a string of measures the government announced to stem losses.

Going into the weekend, investors will be closely watching the results of the referendum in Greece on Sunday, which will decide whether or not the debt-laden country will accept austerity measures and stay in the eurozone.

A positive Greek outcome will support a return of sidelined buyers, according to an ANZ report, while issuers will take advantage of a pre-interim earnings primary window.

The US Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday is also expected to express dovish views on the economy.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh)