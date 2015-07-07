SINGAPORE, July 7 (IFR) - Weakening stock prices in Greater China started to have a knock-on effect on bonds.

The Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were down only around 1% today, but the falls, coupled with the recent sharp swings in equity prices, seemed to trigger margin calls among some investors.

High-yield Chinese property bonds were around 2.5 points lower today, with investors rushing to sell to free up cash. "Everyone is selling today," said one trader.

Noble Group's bonds due in August 2015 were up a third of a point today at 99.8, yielding 7.2%, after the commodities trader announced it had set up a committee to review its mark-to-market models and valuations, which Iceberg Research had criticised. The committee, in turn, has hired PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The Asia iTraxx investment-grade index widened 3bp today to 115bp/117bp.

CDS for Samsung Electronics widened 9bp after the Seoul Central District Board denied an injunction by Elliott Associates and cleared the way for a merger of Samsung group companies.

The cost of 5-year protection for Kookmin Bank and Woori Bank tightened 2bp each.

