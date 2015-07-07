SINGAPORE, July 7 (IFR) - Weakening stock prices in Greater
China started to have a knock-on effect on bonds.
The Hang Seng Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were
down only around 1% today, but the falls, coupled with the
recent sharp swings in equity prices, seemed to trigger margin
calls among some investors.
High-yield Chinese property bonds were around 2.5 points
lower today, with investors rushing to sell to free up cash.
"Everyone is selling today," said one trader.
Noble Group's bonds due in August 2015 were up a third of a
point today at 99.8, yielding 7.2%, after the commodities trader
announced it had set up a committee to review its mark-to-market
models and valuations, which Iceberg Research had criticised.
The committee, in turn, has hired PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The Asia iTraxx investment-grade index widened 3bp today to
115bp/117bp.
CDS for Samsung Electronics widened 9bp after the Seoul
Central District Board denied an injunction by Elliott
Associates and cleared the way for a merger of Samsung group
companies.
The cost of 5-year protection for Kookmin Bank and Woori
Bank tightened 2bp each.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)