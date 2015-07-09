SINGAPORE, July 9 (IFR) - China's strong-arm tactics to ban shareholders with large stakes from selling their interest for the next six months helped stem the bleeding in the Asian financial markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission barred shareholders with stakes of more than 5% from selling stock for six months, while state margin lender China Securities Finance Corp said it was broadening its bailout buying to small-cap stocks and mutual funds.

As a result, China shares rebounded strongly as the Shanghai Composite Index climbed 5.8%, while the Hang Seng Index rebounded nearly 4%.

The firmer equity markets pulled up Asian credit spreads.

The Asia IG index was around 5bp wider when markets opened this morning with trades done at 123bp, though losses were recouped after China announced the measures with the index quoted at 117bp in early afternoon, 4bp tighter from yesterday's close.

China's 5-year CDS tightened 5bp to below 100bp after widening to as much as 110bp.

Among the Chinese cash bonds benefiting from the rebound were CNOOC's outstanding 2025s, which had traded as wide as 182bp over US Treasuries in the morning. In the early noon, quotes of 170bp were heard.

"I'm not sure if the markets will settle soon," said a trader. "Rationality will take some time to return to the markets."

