HONG KONG, July 21 (IFR) - Asian markets posted solid gains
on Tuesday, with participants suggesting that China's supportive
moves in equities were bringing some stability.
The Shanghai and Hong Kong markets had gained over 0.5%
each, while Shenzhen went up 1.6% and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.93%.
After a busier session on Monday, high-yield and
investment-grade bonds were mostly unchanged on Tuesday, with
traders saying a large pipeline of upcoming offerings had buyers
waiting on the sidelines.
The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan IG was quoted slightly tighter at
104.33/105.67.
"Anytime before a big supply is coming, you see a slowdown
in trading," said a Singapore-based IG bonds trader. "So, there
has been a slowdown in volumes and, maybe, even a little profit
taking."
Traders added that they were unsure why more deals were not
pricing this week, but said they expected to see heavy issuance
out of Asia in the next two weeks, with China leading the way.
Recent issues were also mostly flat to slightly tighter.
Korea Gas' new 10-year bonds saw yields tighten 1bp-2bp, while
China's first green bond from Xinjian Goldwind Science and
Technology saw its yield tighten 1bp, with its price remaining
mostly flat since hitting the market last week.
