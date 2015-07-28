HONG KONG, July 28 (IFR) - The aftershocks of Monday's sharp falls in Chinese equity markets continued to affect risk sentiment in Asia, as sell-offs in stocks continued and credit markets saw a mixed day of trading.

After Monday's 8.6% loss, shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange retreated another 1.31% in a day of volatile trading. However, it was not as terrible a session for Hong Kong as the Hang Seng Index managed to rise 1.20%.

Credit markets recovered somewhat from Monday's sell-off. High-yield and investment-grade names were mostly 2bps wider, but some Chinese property bonds made remarkable comebacks from Monday when some issues lost as much as 0.50-1.75 points.

Evergrande's 2020 bonds tightened 3bp, while Shimao Properties' 2020s tightened 8bp, according to Tradeweb.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment grade was quoted wider at 109.25/111.00.

Traders described the session as mostly wider, but a mixed bag.

"It was pretty volatile, as was expected," said an investment-grade bonds trader based in Singapore.

"Sentiment is tracking the equity markets for now and we expect more selling from the US and Europe, but there were some surprises today and some of the new issues did quite well."

A pair of the day's new issues, China Merchants Holdings International and Shinhan Bank, successfully launched separate issues with oversubscribed books. Both bonds are trading above par in secondary markets.

