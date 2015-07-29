HONG KONG, July 29 (IFR) - Chinese tech giants continued to underperform after a sell-off in onshore equities and Baidu's disappointing results dampened sentiment.

Baidu's June 2020s and 2025s shaved off about 5bp since a second wave of turmoil hit Chinese equity markets on Monday.

The company's quarterly profit also missed analysts' estimates, prompting Deutsche Bank to cut its recommendation to hold from buy this afternoon.

The drag on Baidu's bonds also weakened notes of similar tenors of the likes of Tencent and Alibaba, according to a Singapore-based credit trader.

China's Oceanwide Holdings' 2019s were bid today at a yield of 11.5%, around 20bp tighter than yesterday, after it received approval from holders of 94.56% of its 11.75% USD320m senior notes due 2019 to amend certain indentures.

The rest of Asian credits remained mostly unchanged ahead of the end of today's FOMC meeting. Chinese equity markets stabilised today, with the onshore Shanghai and Shenzhen indices a third to half a percent down this afternoon.

Investment-grade Chinese corporations were about 1bp tighter, tracking the Asian IG CDS index's unchanged levels at 108bp/110bp from yesterday.

China CDS regained some ground, tightening 2bp, but the cost to protect against default widened 2bp in Thailand.

