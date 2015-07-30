July 30 (IFR) - Financial markets in Asia were calm today,
in stark contrast to the turmoil seen in financial markets
during the first two days of the week.
Equities were slightly mixed across the region as the Nikkei
closed about 1% higher but Chinese stocks were down 2% in late
afternoon, pulling the Hang Seng index a touch lower.
Asian credit spreads were slightly tighter this morning, but
lost gains in the afternoon, widening 1bp from yesterday's
close. The iTraxx Asia IG index was quoted at 110bp/111bp.
Cash bonds in the investment grade sector fared better,
tightening 3bp-4bp across the sector and supported by plenty of
trader and client activities in the market.
"It's a yield game now as Asian investors are buying on the
Treasury moves," said a trader.
In the high-yield sector, Shanshui Cement's 2020s are
hovering at cash prices of 93.00/95.00 after shareholders
rejected proposals to replace the company's chairman and board
members yesterday.
The rejection has reduced risks of triggering a change of
control clause which would have required the company to redeem
the bond.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)