SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (IFR) - Asian credit spreads widened on
Tuesday despite a strong comeback by Chinese equity markets.
Chinese stocks gained 3.6% today although the Hang Seng
index was treading water at 0.02% lower.
Chinese equities had fallen more than 1% yesterday to a
three-week low but recouped the losses by noon today after the
government disclosed new measures to crack down on short
selling.
Despite the stocks recovery, Asian credit investors were not
fully persuaded the worst was over.
The iTraxx Asia IG index widened more than 2bp in the early
part of the day, although it recovered slightly to 1bp wider at
113bp/114bp, reflecting moves by fund manager accounts to insure
against defaults.
"There are plenty of enquiries, but no buyers on the US
Treasury rally," said one Singapore-based trader. "The dealers
are backing bids off further."
Liquidity in the secondary market was thin as market
participants sat on the sidelines ahead of the US non-farm
payroll numbers on Friday.
A credit analyst said investors were also reluctant to take
on major positions as the summer holidays take hold later this
month.
In the cash bonds, the newest bond from Shanghai Electric
rallied even while other China IG paper widened 3bp-5bp.
Shanghai Electric sold USD500m 5-year bonds at 220bp over US
Treasuries. The paper tightened 5bp in the secondary markets.
Noble Singapore's bonds and stock price continued to gain
after the company said yesterday it had sufficient funds to
redeem a USD735m bond due on August 4.
The share price edged higher by 3.3% but it was hardly
enough to offset a 62% decline since February.
The positive news pulled up Noble's benchmark 2020s, quoted
today at a cash price of around 98.90/100.10 against yesterday's
98.50/99.50, which was already 2 points up from last week. Its
perp NC2019 was indicated at 71.77/74.72 against yesterday's
67.00/70.00
